Sony Makes Gamers And Movie Fans Believe With Its Latest Online Experience

There’s a pretty big overlap between fans of video games and fans of movies. In certain circles, a Venn diagram of the two groups pretty much looks like a ring. However, fans of both mediums don’t always realize when their favorite entertainment in both fields is coming from the same place.

Sony is attempting to amend this awareness deficiency, at least as far as its internal properties go, with the launch of a new site, Experience.Sony.com, aimed at younger fans. The goal of this new venture, which was created in full by Sony’s digital agency, Firstborn, is to help users make good on the message, “anything you can imagine, you can make real.” An ambitious brief, but at the very least, the site will keep visitors busy for a while.

Immediately, the site opens up with a video that plunges viewers into a cityscape inhabited by all of Sony’s various offerings in a splashy mix of 3-D animation and live action. It feels like the biggest version of a Sweeps Week network-wide crossover episode ever attempted. Smurfs, Killzone 3’s Mawler, superheroes, and Colossus are all charging toward one another, joined by pedestrians and gamers (read: audience surrogates), all ready for a clash of some kind.

Next, users have the option of entering the world of the adventure game Uncharted 3 or the upcoming movie, Pirates! (Emphasis theirs.) The Uncharted experience offers three interactive challenges, in which users can compete to earn a spot in a multi-player tournament, and possibly win the ultimate prize–the chance to don a motion capture suit and literally become a new character in the game. Two of the three challenges are One-Liners and Taunts, in which users can digitally insert themselves into the game to deliver hopefully clever retorts to various villains; the other challenge is a trivia contest.

Users are encouraged to explore the Pirates! section with the new Sony Tablet S, although it’s also accessible on a Mac or PC. Here visitors have the option of building their own pirate crew using Facebook Connect, and getting a glimpse at some behind the scenes footage of the movie from Aardman Studios.