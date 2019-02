British animator Cyriak Harris has resurfaced with a new video, “Cobwebs.”

Unsurprisingly, the video involves an electronic track and alarming, multiplying creatures rendered in mixed media animation. This time, though, Cyriak has abandoned the kitties and cows in favor of spidery gadgets.

Watch in amused horror at the electro-arachnid takeover of the universe and read our profile of Cyriak here.

The video is part of a shorts program from Showtime called Short Stories.