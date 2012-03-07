McDonald’s France Urges Parisians To Come As They Are

It’s been two years since McDonald’s France first launched its “Come As You Are” campaign with the memorable TV spot featuring a gay teen in love with a classmate out to lunch with his clueless father. The inclusive slogan recently crossed into the digital, print and out of home space with “Come As You Are Portraits,” a marketing stunt created by Paris agency BETC that invited passersby in Paris’ business district to snap a photo of themselves in a booth and have their faces incorporated into a giant digital poster that swapped out heads and bodies for some rather interesting combinations. Participants even got to take home a customized print version of the ad with their mug sitting pretty front and center.