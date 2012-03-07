McDonald’s France Urges Parisians To Come As They Are

It’s been two years since McDonald’s France first launched its “Come As You Are” campaign with the memorable TV spot featuring a gay teen in love with a classmate out to lunch with his clueless father. The inclusive slogan recently crossed into the digital, print and out of home space with “Come As You Are Portraits,” a marketing stunt created by Paris agency BETC that invited passersby in Paris’ business district to snap a photo of themselves in a booth and have their faces incorporated into a giant digital poster that swapped out heads and bodies for some rather interesting combinations. Participants even got to take home a customized print version of the ad with their mug sitting pretty front and center.
“Come As You Are Portraits” is currently on the McDonald’s France website where users can rotate the head, torso, and arms of six racially and age diverse patrons. The redheaded Piers Morgan look-alike with a giant Afro and salt-and-pepper goatee combo is a personal favorite.