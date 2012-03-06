Bartering Bazaar: The Blu Dot Swap Meet Returns

It’s that magical time of year again when useless talents and worthless junk transform into the swanky modern furniture of your choice. For those new to the Blu Dot Swap Meet , allow us to explain: In a savvy bit of marketing last year , furniture maker Blu Dot teamed up with agency mono to hold a two-week online auction where crafty customers had the opportunity to showcase quirky skills, create one-of-a-kind items, or think up some other standout idea worth bartering for home furnishings. The stunt pulled in 2,000 bids with 36 swaps accepted (including a motorcycle made of 9,000 Popsicle sticks), not to mention a flurry of press and praise–so it’s no wonder they’re holding the event again this year.

If you think your special little something can get you that ottoman of your dreams, simply select your desired piece of furniture under “Make a Bid” and upload an image, video, audio, or text of what you have to offer along with a title and description. The public can vote your trade to the top of the homepage but the decision of swap-worthiness ultimately rests with the good folks at Blu Dot. Stuck on what to trade? Take a gander at what others have posted to get some inspiration, though you’re up against some stiff competition with people offering tattoo ad apace and a Brett Favre leg lamp. We know you could never fathom such things, but keep in mind that “Blu Dot will not accept human babies, ‘self love’ videos, or mean things.”

You have been warned. Good luck!