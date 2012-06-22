Inside The Tesla Model S

Tesla , a Silicon Valley electric vehicle startup that first came to prominence with the all-electric Roadster sportscar, isn’t yet known as a mainstream car manufacturer–unsurprising since it’s first product had a base price of $109,000. The Model S , a five-seat sedan released today, is Tesla’s debut into the mainstream market . If it succeeds, it could bolster the entire EV industry. If it fails, Tesla will be in trouble.

This week, I had the chance to test-drive the Model S at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif.. I can’t predict how well the car will do (though there are 10,000 reservations), but I can say this: it’s one of the most fun vehicles I’ve ever driven–and certainly the most exciting sedan. The car’s mammoth 17-inch central console touchscreen, which controls the sunroof, regenerative braking strength, music, maps, and more, doesn’t hurt. I experienced the Model S as both a passenger and driver.

While it’s always exhilarating to drive a vehicle that ramps up from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, the Model S takes it to another level: the car’s regenerative brakes (these capture energy and let the wheels recharge the vehicle’s batteries) allow it to quickly and naturally slow down when you take your foot off the gas pedal, even when driving at high speeds. That leads to a smooth driving experience–and it means that the brakes need less maintenance since they aren’t used as often.

It’s one of the most fun vehicles I’ve ever driven.

During part of my short time (about 10 minutes) in the car, I drove on a bumpy road–and still, the virtually silent vehicle remained smooth. At one point, I found myself on the highway next to a Nissan Leaf (something I had never experienced before). And for one brief moment, it was as though I had entered a more enlightened universe where EVs were the norm.

The Model S has a low center of gravity, which makes turns a breeze. This is a performance advantage on many sportscars, but something that isn’t common in sedans (according to Tesla, the Model S has the lowest center of gravity out of any sedan).

Tesla’s sedan has a lot of things going for it. It has a top range of 265 miles in the high-end model (160 miles with the base model), which means that drivers will have little reason to fret about range anxiety–the fear that EVs will run out of charge before reaching their destination. This is thanks to the car’s giant battery pack (7,000 lithium-ion cells) which causes it to weigh 4,400 lbs.–and allows for that low center of gravity.

The vehicle’s giant touchscreen can also be used to update the vehicle, so if something goes wrong, Tesla can use the car’s wireless/3G connection to fix it remotely. As with the Roadster, Tesla will also come to customers to perform maintenance instead of making them go to a service center. It’s debatable how well this will scale up if the Model S gains in popularity.