Behind Chairlift’s Excellent Interactive Video Adventure

Brooklyn indie darlings Chairlift just released a new video for their song, “Met Before.” Considering that it’s pretty much impossible to watch only once, the déjà vu-inspired title is rather appropriate.

“Met Before” is a choose-your-own-path, interactive video with a cinematic structure that branches seamlessly at pre-determined intervals. At certain key points in the narrative, two arrows appear onscreen, prompting the viewer to choose how the action will unfold. Although other choose-your-own-adventure-style music videos have appeared online recently, none have pulled off a narrative this complex and multi-faceted.

“You can keep going–the levels keep peeling,” says Ari Kuschnir, executive producer and founder of the creative company behind the video, m ss ng p eces. “A four-minute thing you keep repeating and playing with then becomes a 25-minute thing.”

The video starts off in a college lecture hall, with the two members of Chairlift soaking in a physics lesson about alternate realities. “Instead of PhD students, maybe in another world you’re rock stars,” the professor suggests, all but winking right at the viewer. As soon as class lets out, the female half of Chairlift immediately has to make a choice, one that will impact the course of her day and, by extension, the viewer’s: Does she follow the guy who caught her eye in class, or the girl? This decision opens up a can of sub-decision worms that can either send our hero back to the lab to do science stuff, outside to make out with someone, or any number of permutations in between.

Kuschnir was first inspired to make an immersive video like “Met Before” when he heard about the technology created by Interlude, an Israel-based company specializing in online video experiences. Interlude’s founder, Yoni Bloch, is a musician and video maker whose innovative videos have made him the Israeli OK Go. Bloch spent years developing the tech for choose-your-path videos that would allow users to make the choice without breaking the music. When Kuschnir finally saw the technology used in one of Bloch’s early videos, he wanted to see if he could push it further.

M ss ng p eces mostly makes branded content, but after some of its music videos gained some traction last year, Kuschnir decided to keep the company going in that direction. A music video seemed to be a more viable candidate for the interactive technology he was looking to explore.