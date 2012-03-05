Nike Football Searches For The Next Star Via Facebook

Amateur soccer players across the world are being called upon to show Nike Football and manager of F.C. Barcelona, Pep Guardiola, what they’ve got. In a hazy, two-minute spot, Guardiola tells us what exactly he’s looking for and actually finds it in player #7 from the white team (congrats, dude).

“The Chance 2012,” from Nike and agency AKQA, is a global talent search that will whittle thousands of young footballers from 55 countries to a class of 100 who will receive intense training and evaluation in Barcelona from top coaches and scouts. From there 16 will be chosen for a four-week training tour with the likes of Manchester United and the U.S. Youth National Team to try and outshine the competition with the possibility of scoring a professional contract.

What makes “The Chance” unique is its leveraging of social media to discover diamonds in the rough–a scouting 2.0, if you will. Amateur players and teams are asked to create a page within Nike Football’s Facebook app to showcase their talents with photos and videos–but it doesn’t stop there. It’s up to the young hopefuls to galvanize a fan base who’ll raise some noise about their team to catch the eye of Nike scouts. There’s even a Toolkit section where high-energy music tracks and graphic cards are available for download to spruce up a video. The Chance is also opening its search to creatives–director Spike Lee, ambassador for the project, and creative mentors from Nike are scouting out photographers and filmmakers who could win the opportunity to shoot the Spring 2013 Nike Sportswear campaign and jet to Barcelona to cover The Chance’s global finals.

Apparently, there’s never been a better time to own cleats or a camera.