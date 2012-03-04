A Bookstore Ad Explains The History Of “Keep Calm And Carry On”

Most people know that the once ubiquitous “Keep Calm And Carry On” posters were originally WWII advertising from the British government.

But did you know two and a half million of the posters were made and never distributed? And that the posters resurfaced years later, in 2000, among boxes of books in Barter Books in the Northeast of England?

That’s what agency Nation tells us in this promo for Barter Books in Alnwick, Northumberland. There are likely many people that would take credit for the popularization of the KCACO poster, but this is the nice story, so we’ll go with this one next time someone asks.