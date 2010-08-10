Study: iPhone Users Have More Sex

Forget Old Spice deodorant–the best way to get laid is to tote around an iPhone, especially if you happen to be female. And while iPhone users are screwing like rabbits, Blackberry and Android users appear to be relatively chaste.

The bragging rights for iPhone users come courtesy of dating website OkCupid, which crunched data on 9,785 users who took their profile pictures with smart phones to come up with the numbers. The top graph features data exclusively for 30 year-olds, while the second graph covers a wide variety of ages.

The result: iPhone users have more sex than Blackberry users, who in turn get it on more than Android owners. Female iPhone users are the big winners, with an average of 12.3 sexual partners. Compare that to 10 sexual partners for male iPhone owners, and a mere 6 partners for Android owners of both genders. As OkCupid says, it’s “statistical proof that iPhone users aren’t just getting fucked by Apple.”(Perhaps they meant to say AT&T?)