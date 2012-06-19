7 Reasons Why Today Is The Best Day To Launch Your Sustainable Business

There is no better time than now to launch an organic or sustainable product. The number of farmers markets in the US has almost tripled in signifying an increased interest in sustainable foods. Many of these farmers sell natural products locally, or find a broader market at retailers like Whole Foods. The problem is, Whole Foods doesn’t sell online.

This piece is part of a Collaborative Fund-curated series on creativity and values written by thought leaders in the for-profit, for-good business space.

My co-founder Jon Polin and I started AbesMarket.com to open up the playing field for organic brands and offer a growing consumer base a place to shop. In less than two years we built an inventory of more than 13,000 products by working with more than 1,000 sellers twice as many non-perishable products than most Whole Foods locations. Our buyers receive more than 40 applications per week from companies looking to sell on Abe’s.

I’m not going to promise you can make a product and it will sell. Entrepreneurship is a roller coaster ride and requires passion and sweat. But here are some reasons why launching natural, organic or sustainable products in today’s market have real profitability and impact as our society shifts toward preferring local.

Entrepreneurs have highs and lows, so builds a product you’re proud to share with your family and friends, the feeling that you are doing something good for the world; those points matter a lot. They will get you through the dips. Worst-case scenario: It doesn’t work out, but you have amassed experience that will benefit you for life.

There has never been more demand for natural and organic products. Natural Food Merchandiser opens their 2011 overview with this line: “From $1.9 billion in 1980 to $36 billion in 2010, sales in the natural products retail channels have come a long way.” People are looking for your product.

You have been asked by countless friends to ‘like’ their Facebook pages and follow them on Twitter. Now it’s their chance to return the favor. With the penetration of social networks, you now have the chance to reach potential customers faster and cheaper than any time in history. Ask friends who have experience growing a brand via Facebook and Twitter for advice.

Your ability to find raw ingredients for natural and organic products is just a few clicks or conversations away. Start by joining these LinkedIn groups (LOHAS, Greenbiz.com, Organic Food Industry) and asking questions. Join Quora as well. Find a product that has similar raw ingredients or materials in a non-competitive space and ask them directly. I am always amazed by how open and friendly entrepreneurs are to each other.