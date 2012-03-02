Dads In Briefs Make A Solid Case For Investing In An Air Conditioner

Summers in Argentina can be pretty brutal. Especially if you don’t have air conditioning. A new ad for BGH air conditioners cautions viewers against one of the dangers associated with this problem: dads in briefs.

Created by Del Campo Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad delivers a grotesque reminder of childhood episodes when Dad may have gotten a little too comfortable–so widespread an occurrence as to be part of the collective consciousness. Operatic crescendos play over the black and white footage of befuddled fathers doing random tasks around the house, nearly nude. Kudos to the director for coaching the little girl near the end of the ad to convey just the right level of repulsion when accepting a remote from her pantsless papa, who has just been sitting upon it.