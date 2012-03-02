Charlie Sheen Stars In DirecTV Spot

In DirecTV’s latest ad, created by agency Grey New York, a series of bad decisions leads a man into a turkish bath with none other than the patron saint of bad decisions, Charlie Sheen. Things didn’t have to be this way, though. What was the initial domino that triggered our hero’s downward decent? Paying too much for cable instead of going with DirecTV.

Of course, DirecTV has been crusading against such potentially harmful decisions for a while, offering helpful lessons along the lines of “Don’t reenact scenes from Platoon with Charlie Sheen” (see more DirecTV spots below).

As for Sheen, he seems to be doing quite well for himself. The new version of Two And A Half Men truly sucks, FX will start airing his new show, Anger Management, in June and he’s got yet another ad gig, in this Fiat spot.