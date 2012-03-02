The Shins Front For Great New Product, Clapping Butter

The new album by the Shins, entitled Port of Morrow , will be the band’s first since Wincing the Night Away scored a No. 2 spot on the Billboard chart five years ago. So it’s no wonder they’d want it to sound just so.

A new video by Funny or Die, who’ve been busy lately, finds the band holed up in the studio, laying down tracks. From the looks of it, they’re approaching Port of Morrow with a kitchen-sink mindset, using whatever instrument it takes. A producer keeps calling in band members to shake a fancy maraca-like percussive instrument, or play a sax, or do whatever it is one does with a keytar. They even try a trombone with a plunger as a filter. (The producer’s request: “Baby JoJo, more plunger on Rocky’s hole-o” just may become a springtime catchphrase.)

Each new successful take brings on spirited high fives and group hugs from the band. That is until frontman James Mercer can’t seem to get his handclap part to sound right. Luckily, there is a certain product that can help such situations: Clapping Butter.

Watch the clip above to see the spot for Clapping Butter, and then check the first video from the new album, “Simple Song,” here. Port of Morrow is available on March 20th.