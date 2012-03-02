Co.Create’s Virtual Panel Discussion On Brand Content Wants You

On March 6, Co.Create will host a virtual panel discussion around the topic of brand content.

We’ve assembled an accomplished group of marketers and content creators for a day-long, interactive discussion on this topic. Participants include: Werner Brell, managing director, Red Bull; Linda Boff, global director, marketing communications, GE; Scott Roen, VP, digital, American Express; Noah Brier, co-founder, Percolate and many more, including, we hope, you.

This is meant to be a discussion amongst our various constituencies about the massive topic of content marketing. Our panelists will get the ball rolling, but we want your comments and questions too.

There are three ways you can participate:

Submit comments and questions below the article. We’ll monitor them through the day and pull out the most interesting questions and make sure they’re posed in the article. Be sure to include your name and company in your comment.

Tweet your comments to @FastCoCreate.

Email your comments and questions here.