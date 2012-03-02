How To Make Any Website Happier, Instantly

Digital agency Poke London was looking for a way to increase smile-revenues in a world perhaps a bit weary of bad news and celebrity deaths. What the agency came up with was HapppyIt, a simple tool with a single purpose–to spread the Comic Sans font (and thus, happiness) to any website across the entire Internet. Just think how much easier it will be to take whatever troubling political news emerges this election year when your preferred news venue is delivering the facts in Comic Sans.

All you need to do is go to the website, drag the bookmark into your toolbar, and click on it when you get to a site you wish to see Sansed. For those who are filled with rage at the sight of Comic Sans, we recommend your standard, sad website.