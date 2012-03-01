Uniqlo Premieres New Collaborative Clothing Line With Google-Powered Site

Uniqlo Undercover marks a new collaboration between the Japanese retail giant and Jun Takahashi ‘s Undercover brand. It’s a wide-ranging collection that extends beyond the company’s usual men’s and women’s wear to include kid’s and baby clothes too. In order to promote the new venture, Uniqlo has developed a fascinating new website that gets much cooler the more you explore it.

On entering the site, users are greeted with a nondescript wallpaper pattern in two shades of greyscale. Using a Google Maps interface, though, users can zoom in further and further, to go from big picture to product details on garments from the collection, presented in family photos housed inside ornate golden frames.

Uniqlo Undercover’s clothes themselves will be available on March 16th.