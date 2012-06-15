Watch These Fearless Bike Messengers Tame The Mean Streets With Sick Skills

Around the world, bike messengers brave traffic to deliver packages as fast as possible. Riding fixed gear bikes with no brakes (because brakes are so heavy), they whip through city streets. But which bike messenger is the best and bravest? To find out, they often organize bike messenger races, which are known as alleycats. For years, filmmaker Lucas Brunelle has been filming these alleycats with a helmet-mounted camera. Line of Sight, the trailer of which is above, is a documentary made from that footage.