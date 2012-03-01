Elizabeth Olsen Quietly Screams In Chilling Motion Poster for “Silent House”

As the popularity of animated gifs continues to soar online, so too does the proliferation of motion posters for movies. These ads can convey a little extra about a film’s tone using a moving image as well as sound effects. Today, Open Road films released an interesting new poster for the forthcoming thriller Silent House, starring Elizabeth Olsen.
Also, below are three new posters for The Hunger Games, each with a different side character ostensibly promoting products that exist in the film’s post-apocalyptic future world: