Facebook Borrows A Google Aesthetic To Promote Pages

Facebook had the attention of the marketing world today as it announced the official rollout of Timeline for brand Pages. New features (which will be non-optional after 30 days) include a slick cover image and new ways to showcase content, including the ability to “pin” posts at the top of the page. The company also unveiled ads that would appear when users logged out, increased ability for advertisers to interact directly with fans and newsfeed ads, among other things.

To promote the new Pages, Facebook released a new ad which follows three different entities as they make their way in the world. Red Bull uses its pages to get more people excited about its events, such as the District Games in Nuremberg (whither thou, Schlittentag?). Bay Cities Italian Deli uses it to win more fans over to it’s Godmother sandwich, which the ad purports to be the “Millennium Falcon of sandwiches.” Finally, musician Alex Winston keeps in touch with her Fans through Pages and marks off big moments with the new Milestones feature. The pleasant ad, directed by the team of Strike Anywhere, shows images and video as they exist on Facebook, and then plunges right into the action for an even closer look.

Of course, one can’t help noticing the similarities between the look and feel of Facebook’s Pages introduction and an entire body of work created by Google over the last few years. From the music, to the emphasis on the cursor and screen as storytelling devices, the spot pretty much mimics the well-known Google style. Compare against last summer’s Google Chrome spot, “Dear Sophie,” which featured a father charting his daughter’s progress from the day she is born.