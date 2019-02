It’s the partnership that you didn’t know you were waiting for.

Third-act sensation Betty White and moptopped guitarist Slash appear together in a new campaign for the L.A. Zoo’s new LAIR ( living amphibians, invertebrates, and reptiles) exhibit. The campaign, created by agency Allen & Gerritsen, includes of a series of hokey yet sort of adorable spots featuring the two celebrities observing the creatures, and vice versa.

More spots below.