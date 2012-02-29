Ridley Scott Presents A TED Talk From The Future For “Prometheus”

Audiences at the TED conference are used to hearing future-facing ideas, but Tuesday the privileged conference crowd got a preview of itself in 2023 and a new Ridley Scott film at the same time.

As a promo for Prometheus, Scott’s hotly anticipated sort-of-prequel to Alien, the film’s creators presented a video “Ted Talk” from 2023, delivered by Prometheus star, the always excellent Guy Pearce.

Director Ridley Scott had hinted previously about Pearce’s small role in the film as entrepreneur Peter Weyland, head of the Prometheus’ corporate menace, The Weyland Corp. In his TED Talk, Pearce speaks of the film’s titular myth and hints at a near future in which “cybernetic individuals” will be indistinguishable from people and concludes “we are the Gods now.”

The promo was created by Ridley Scott and the film’s writer Damon Lindelof and directed by Luke Scott (Ridley’s son).

Lindelof worked with TED’s directors to orchestrate the stunt and he told the organization, “In really, really good science fiction the line between the science and the fiction is blurry. When I started attending TED, that line got even blurrier–I started hearing about ideas that were, in my own imagination, more far out than some of the science fiction I was seeing.”

Prometheus, which also stars Michael Fassbender, Idris Elba, and Charlize Theron, is scheduled for release in June. See the real teaser trailer below.