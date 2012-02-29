NBA Star Blake Griffin Gets Schooled In Dunkology By A Kia And Funny Or Die

Last year, NBA star Blake Griffin raised eyebrows at the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest, when he dunked right over the hood of a car. Now, in the basketball equivalent of a banana eating a gorilla, a car is returning the favor. Or such is the premise, anyway, of a new car commercial that also serves as a functional Funny or Die video.

“Dunkology” is a co-branded effort from Kia Optima and Funny or Die and produced out of FOD’s new commercials division, Gifted Youth. The spot asks the important question, “Is it possible for a car to slamdunk a basketball over a very tall person’s head?” In addition to Blake Griffin, the clip stars Jeff Goldblum, fully in his element as a nerdy, labcoated scientist supervising the ridiculous stunt. Let’s just say that everything goes according to plan. (Everything does not go according to plan.)

It will be interesting to see what direction Funny or Die takes in terms of the blurring of the line between ad and sketch video going forward. For now, we also have this recent ad for Old Milwaukee, starring Funny or Die founder, Will Ferrell.