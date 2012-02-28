It’s Just A Theory: Latest Climate Reality Spot Highlights Mis-Education Campaigns

Kids say the darndest things in this spot from The Climate Reality Project. Among those things: “CO2 is harmless;” “The ice isn’t melting” and “How could germs be real if you can’t see them?”

It’s the latest partnership between ex-adman Alex Bogusky and Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project; previously, the two entities had partnered on 24 Hours of Reality, a project designed to focus attention on the issue of climate change throughout the day on September 14, 2011, and spots like “The Denial Hits The Fan.”



Bogusky worked with frequent collaborator, production company m ssng p eces on the current spot, which equates climate science with established scientific truths like gravity and the existence of bacteria. The spot seeks to debunk the messaging of groups like The Heartland Institute, an oil company-funded body that is seeking to bring climate change denial to classrooms.