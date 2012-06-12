The Water Bottle Of The Future: A Cyborg System That Keeps You From Needing To Drink

The Japanese design studio Takram was asked to design a water bottle for people to use after a hypothetical future environmental disaster. Takram, imagining what a world would be like with rising sea levels and radioactive disasters, thought that we probably wouldn’t be carrying around water bottles. Instead, they designed an entirely new organ system, to be implanted in the body, that would mean we used less water in the first place.

Its solution, called the Hydrolemic System, involves both harvesting more moisture from the air than our current un-modified bodies are capable of, and also doing more to retain the water we have. The company imagines that system would require us to drink 0.1 cups of water a day.

Inserts that go in our noses convert moisture in the air we breath into water, and other inserts at the ends of our renal and digestive systems keep water from leaving by those routes. A collar on our neck helps prevent perspiration by turning our body heat into electricity, so it doesn’t make us perspire, losing precious liquid.

Click through the slide show for more details, and hope for a world in which our designers are just designing water bottles with more convenient handles, rather than ones you have to go to the hospital to have installed.