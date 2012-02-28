Gotye Is On Fire In The Video For “Easy Way Out”

Although it may not have inspired any wildly popular cover versions (yet), Gotye’s latest video is all about repetition.

In the video, created by Australian animation and design house Oh Yeah Wow (who we wrote about recently), Gotye spends every day trapped in a nightmare version of Groundhog Day that only gets worse and worse. Every facet of his day (sleeping, commuting, working) is depicted as interlinked antechambers with no larger room to enter into.

An animated black cat that looks like it escaped from Tim Burton’s brainpan sets the tone right away, promising surreal surprises to come. Animated smoke from a tree branch-thick cigarette, streams of soupy blood, and eventually fire all appear too. As Gotye makes his way through the rotation of each day, he begins to run into versions of himself stuck in the previous day, and things only get more deliriously out of hand from there.

Watch the previous Gotye and Oh Yeah Wow collaboration, “Eyes Wide Open,” below.