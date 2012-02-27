Drinking Diet Coke To Make Movies To Drink Diet Coke To

Almost everybody has a creative crutch–something to keep the brainwaves flowing in the middle of a big project. In a new ad from Wieden + Kennedy which premiered during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, Diet Coke appoints itself as the (other) creative juice that powers all things cinematic.

Over a restrained, piano-lead version of “Hooray for Hollywood” (Oscar’s unofficial theme song), we open on a laptop-toting screenwriter pausing from his masterpiece to sip his preferred beverage. Next, an actor is flipping through a finished script while soothing those pre-audition nerves with gulps of phosphoric acid and aspartame. Eventually almost every shade of crew member, from stuntman to storyboard artist, is identified as a Diet Coke connoisseur, until eventually we see the end user enjoying the final product in a movie theater, with a certain soft drink at her side.

Of course, the cyclical nature of this shared indulgence couldn’t help but remind Co.Create of a certain controversial album title.