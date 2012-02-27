Call Me Rock God: Arctic Monkeys Bring The Attitude In “R U Mine” Video

Arctic Monkey fans are making generally approving noises about Arctic Monkeys’ new track, “R U Mine,” which does not feature on recent CD Suck It And See but is available on iTunes.

The track comes with an equally enigmatic video featuring frontman Alex Turner–in full rock star regalia–and drummer Matt Helders enjoying their own song while driving in a van. The black and white, cellphone camera-style video begins with former Sex Pistol and DJ Steve Jones introducing the song on L.A. radio station KROQ and ends with a parking-lot performance.

The band embarks on a North American tour with The Black Keys in March, with a stop at MSG on March 12.