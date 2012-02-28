Chavs Return In Online Betting Ad

When one Dan Collins wrote on Paddy Power’s Facebook fan page, “Hope the chavs don’t ruin Cheltenham like they did Ascot…” he probably didn’t expect much of a response at all, let alone an entire commercial based on his musings. But that’s exactly what happened.

In the online betting hub’s latest ad, created by Crispin Porter + Bogusky, a mysterious stranger in a red scarf is sent to eradicate Cheltenham of all chavs–those white culture-appropriators frequently found in track suits. The man in the scarf carries out his mission with ruthless, Terminator-like efficiency, firing tranquilizer darts at any “tool,” “vajazzler,” or spray-tan abuser he lays eyes on. At least one non-chav bystander is not spared.

The bespoke ad craze has been popular for a while, but this may be the first response ad to indulge people’s prejudices with extreme prejudice.