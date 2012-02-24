Salma Hayek Goes On A Milk Quest In New Campaign

Salma Hayek dons the milk mustache in a new campaign from the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) called “The Breakfast Project.”
The campaign, from agency Deutsch New York, is designed to encourage milk consumption at breakfast, based on research the milk group has put forth indicating that one in five Americans skip the first meal.The campaign includes this spot, which breaks on TV Monday, “Midnight Run,” wherein Hayek goes to great lengths to score some milk, print ads featuring the actress with the classic upper lip treatment and a Facebook component for the sharing of breakfast-related information.