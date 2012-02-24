advertisement
The Music Is Coming From Inside The Poster: Dry The River Strikes Again

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read
[youtube uLzyOmzL9Vg]

In order to promote melodic indie rock band Dry the River‘s new album, creative agency Foam developed 12 posters that actually play music. Each poster is rigged with wires from a battery powered music player, coiled around pegs to form the shapes of various animals (a horse, a ram, an eagle, etc.) The last bit of wire extends out to a tin can that passersby can put up to their ear like a treehouse telephone that really works. It looks like iPod-less East Londoners looking for a sound fix while out for a stroll are now in luck.

Visually, the work continues the animal theme of Dry the River’s last round of experimental poster-making: the 3D art used to promote last year’s Weights & Measures EP.

Agency Foam has a knack for coming up with innovative ways to promote recording artists. Last year, they teamed up with Calvin Harris to create the world’s first human synthesizer.

