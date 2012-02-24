The Music Is Coming From Inside The Poster: Dry The River Strikes Again

In order to promote melodic indie rock band Dry the River ‘s new album, creative agency Foam developed 12 posters that actually play music. Each poster is rigged with wires from a battery powered music player, coiled around pegs to form the shapes of various animals (a horse, a ram, an eagle, etc.) The last bit of wire extends out to a tin can that passersby can put up to their ear like a treehouse telephone that really works. It looks like iPod-less East Londoners looking for a sound fix while out for a stroll are now in luck.

Visually, the work continues the animal theme of Dry the River’s last round of experimental poster-making: the 3D art used to promote last year’s Weights & Measures EP.

Agency Foam has a knack for coming up with innovative ways to promote recording artists. Last year, they teamed up with Calvin Harris to create the world’s first human synthesizer.