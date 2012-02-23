Ren Skincare’s Adult-Only Web Spot

Ren , the brand known for its delicious rose petal-scented shower gel and other au naturel beauty products, is now known for an unusual and eye-catching approach to marketing.

The brand recently released a two-minute web film that “celebrates beautiful clean healthy skin.” And lots of it.

The video features some lovingly lensed lovin’ in a Swedish lake and takes a sort of easygoing, explicit but non porn-y approach to the whole business you don’t see everyday in advertising, or indeed anywhere in guns-not-nipples-please North American culture.

The spot was created by agency Dare and directed by Gorgeous’ Vince Squibb.