Dude, You’re Getting An Overly Earnest Innovators Profile Parody

The best kind of parody is the kind that nails its subject so well, it leaves people wondering whether they’ve just seen the real thing or not. This Dell spoof positively reeks of authenticity.

We start off inauspiciously enough, meeting Clayton Sotos, a photographer and dead ringer for the Verizon Guy. Sotos is ostensibly being profiled for Dell’s Visual Innovators series, which sounds like an entirely plausible thing that would happen. In fact it calls to mind any number of the earnest creators-focused videos that brands have produced over the last few years–Intel’s “Visual Life” springs to mind.

“I am a facilitator of moments,” Sotos says, walking through a market and applying a stress test to a single lentil. He also waxes philosophically about his influences in a cab and while riding a trolley. This is all well and good, until we finally see what kind of (NSFW-ish) moment the photographer facilitates.

Since the video was posted, Dell has politely distanced itself from this parody on Twitter, but noted “it’s great to see creative professionals get inspiration from using our products” (and making parodies of one’s own advertising style could be a smart avenue to explore in the future).