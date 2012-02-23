Converse Releases New Gorillaz Track

In the latest installment of the brand’s “Three Artists. One Song” initiative, Converse is offering a free download of a new Gorillaz song called “DoYaThing.”

Per the campaign’s collaborative framework, the track was a cocreation of Gorillaz’ Damon Albarn, James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, and Andre 3000 of Outkast. The track came out of an initial project which had Gorillaz member and artist/animator Jamie Hewlett designing a Gorillaz-themed shoe line.

Converse has been a consistent presence in the music space for the last several years; past “Three Artists. One Song” collaborations have included Kid Cudi, Soulja Boy, and Santogold.

The track is reportedly a teaser for a 12-minute version that will appear on the Gorillaz website soon and fans can expect a classic Gorillaz video for the song on February 29.