FoodToEat Brings Low-Tech Food Trucks Into The Internet Age

When Deepti Sharma Kapur was studying for the LSATs, snack breaks were mandatory. But the lines at the food truck outside her New York law library were cutting into valuable time on the books. Inspired to find a better way, she ditched law school and founded FoodtoEat.com, an online service that allows hungry citizens to pre-order from restaurants, food trucks, even street carts, and teaches vendors–many from immigrant communities, some who start without so much as a cell phone–how to use technology to engage customers and increase their business.