Unreasonables: The Entire Series

Over the past few months, we’ve brought you the stories of the fellows at the Unreasonable Institute, social entrepreneurs from around the globe who came together to learn from each other and a series of mentors in order to find ways to magnify the change they are making. Below, you’ll find all the episodes of the series in case you want to binge through weeks worth of content in one delicious sitting:

Cycle Chalao, founded by Raj Janagam, is trying to become a private bike sharing network for all of India and, in the future, the entire world. Episode 5: Episode 6: Donna Morton, who came to the Institute to work on First Power, a company that helps connect Native Americans to renewable energy opportunities, ended up dealing with a powerful personal crisis. Episode 7: Episode 8:

Using her experiences as a young girl in Pakistan, Saba Gul’s company handbag company Bliss gives girls the opportunity for education and work training: Episode 9: Episode 10: Tiago Dalvi’s company, Solidarium, tries to find a market for poor Brazilian artisans. Episode 11: Episode 12:

Myshkin Ingawale works on health tech in India with his company BioSense. Mohamed Ali Niang is trying to solve malnutrition in Mali with his company Malo Traders. At the Institute, their paths crossed in a way that would amplify both of their efforts. Episode 13:

Episode 14: Episode 15: With Wello, Cynthia Koenig is trying to give women in the developing world an easier solution to carrying water. Episode 16:

Moses Sanga took his first trip on a plane to come to the Institute, to try to expand the reach of his clean fuel company, Eco-Fuel Africa. Episode 17: Episode 18: At the end of the session, all the entrepreneurs took their ideas to try to get more funding (and got some permanent reminders of their time at the Institute in the process:

Episode 19: