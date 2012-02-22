It’s Season Three For Kenny Powers, K-Swiss CEO

Season three of Eastbound & Down found Kenny Powers back on the mound in Myrtle Beach. Now he’s back as K-Swiss CEO.

Shoe and apparel maker K-Swiss and agency 72andSunny teamed up in 2010 for an unusual campaign for Tubes shoes that saw Kenny Powers, the profane Eastbound & Down character played by Danny McBride, acting as a brand spokesman.

That campaign proved successful at both generating buzz and moving product. Kenny came back last year in the role of company CEO in another round of instantly viral spots.

Now Powers is back with a five-minute contemplation of speed for Blades shoes that includes everything from a visit to the K-Swiss R & Double D Labs (yep) to an interview with Bruce Lee and a preview of a Blades children’s cartoon. The spot/short, again from 72andSunny and co-created by Eastbound architects McBride and Jody Hill, appears online at Funny or Die. And once again, the language and general tone of the piece is everything viewers have come to expect from the Powers character.

