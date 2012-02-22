Game Trailer Face-Off: Borderlands 2 Vs. Mass Effect 3

When the Mass Effect 3 trailer debuted during Walking Dead on Sunday, it stood out, even in a strong (finally…) episode.

The Take Earth Back trailer is pure high end cinematic invasion action. Created by animation studio Digic Pictures, the spot (an extended version was posted online after the broadcast on Sunday and appears here) begins with a pleasant day among the Sunflowers and descends into full scale Reaper mayhem.

The trailer is part of a campaign that has also included an unusual stunt–EA reportedly launched copies of the game into space. GPS-enabled games will go up in weather balloons over major cities and gamers can attempt to track the copies on the Mass Effect web site for a chance to find and play the game ahead of the March 6 launch.

On the other side of the trailer style fence, we have this animated blast for Borderlands 2.

Borderlands, which has earned raves from a smaller, yet dedicated group of gamers for its combination of RPG and shooter hybrid game play, is the more cult title and its trailer reflects it. The somewhat overlong but absorbing trailer is loud and gun-intensive and kind of great. The game, from Gearbox, launches September 18.