You Keep This Up And You’re Gonna Be A Copywriter: ADDY Ad Award Promos Celebrate Obsession

“Your kerning is way off,” a man chides his toddler son after he catches him drawing a mural on the living room wall. Advertising award show promos can be a predictable affair, with lots of inside jokes about bad clients and process and whatnot.

The ads for creative professional organization AAF Dallas’ annual ADDY awards tread some familiar ground, but nice executional touches make them worth watching. Although the awards may have already been handed out, the ads for the ADDYs, which were created by TM Advertising, are now circulating online. Probably because some of them are solid enough to air alongside the winners.

The theme of these promos is “ad obsessed.” It’s hard not to wonder, though, whether any of the obsessive behavior that is depicted in the ads below occurred while trying to create these ads themselves…