Process As Marketing: Sam Mendes’ Video Commentary From The Set Of “Skyfall”

The 23rd installment of the James Bond franchise, Skyfall, is set for release this November. As part of the lead-up marketing efforts, MGM has released a “video blog” featuring director Sam Mendes giving a behind the scenes look at production.

In the video, Mendes talks about his motivation for doing the film and about star Daniel Craig and viewers see some scenes from the film.

It’s not much, but a welcome part of a long-lead movie campaign. Other films have used the video diary approach, including, most notably, The Hobbit. Peter Jackson has released several meatier production videos from on location in New Zealand in the lead-up to that film’s December release date.