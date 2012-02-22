Pixar’s Andrew Stanton On The Passion Of “John Carter”

Andrew Stanton, the Academy Award-winning Pixar animator, writer, and director behind such critical and commercial hits as Finding Nemo and Wall-E, has, to put it mildly, a lot to prove when his first live action film, John Carter, hits theaters on March 9. While the Disney project’s budget reportedly ballooned to a conservative estimate of $250 million, Stanton continually downplays concerns and criticism, claiming the project was on target. Still, rumors of extensive reshoots have persisted, insinuating that there was trouble on set.

“If someone thinks that’s weird, then they really don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,” Stanton says of the extra time behind the camera.

Still, John Carter of Earth might come across as a second rate superhero. After all, Bruce Wayne’s billions buy high-tech gadgets, Superman flies faster than a speeding bullet, and Gambit palms a deck of cards with Cajun swagger and explosive results.

Civil War veteran John Carter, on the other hand, is a regular Confederate Joe whose long jump rivals the best due to gravitational differences when he’s unexpectedly transported to Mars. But he has something the others do not: He’s officially a Centenarian whose incredible stories of militant Red Men, Tharks, and Therns–often considered the foundation of modern science fiction–have evaded becoming movie magic for decades.

Author Edgar Rice Burroughs’ hero has been around since 1912 in the form of serials and comics. In the late 1980s, there was supposed to be a Disney movie adaptation starring Tom Cruise, but it never happened. Later on, directors as diverse as Guillermo Del Toro, Robert Rodriguez, and Kerry Conran were attached to the project, which never took off. Finally, Andrew Stanton jumped on board and made it work.

“I’m very fortunate that I didn’t know what they were going to do,” Stanton said about the other directors’ visions of the red planet. “Once it came to me, I didn’t want it to be persuaded by other images or ideas, I just wanted to come from the book as honestly as I could.”

The role meant for America’s favorite Scientologist over 20 years ago now belongs to newcomer Taylor Kitsch, who previously played card thrower Gambit in the panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Ironically, Cruise went on to work with a different animating genius, Brad Bird, in his first live action film, Mission Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol. Unlike Mission Impossible, an established franchise, Andrew Stanton had to approach the Burroughs’ estate and convince them it was finally John Carter’s time to leap into theaters.