Watch This Electric Motorcycle Speed Through The Streets Of L.A.

There is a commercial currently running in which Shaquille O’Neal lauds the size of a Buick, noting that “He has shoes that are bigger than most hybrids. And more stylish.” (Nyuck nyuck, Shaq.) But that attitude–that hybrids aren’t for big, manly men–is prevalent. It’s this attitude that Tesla and Fisker Karma are fighting as they release electric cars that can go 0 to 60 in seconds. The same goes for the bike in the video above, which is the electric motorcycle company Brammo’s attempt to show that not all electric bikes are the little squealing things driven by delivery men.

Brammo’s bikes can go up to 100 mph and race in the ultra-fast electric motorcycle circuit, the eGrandPrix. And, as you can see, they’re driven very quickly by very attractive people. Are you man enough to ride one, Shaq?