Portrait Of A Kickstarter Success: “Indie Game: The Movie”

You begin your dream project alone with an idea in your head that’s hard to explain to others. Maybe you begin working at a small house in rural South Carolina developing an independent game with only the support of a creative partner on the opposite coast.

You don’t realize it at the time, but there are others like you working in isolation, far away in a wintry city few people think of and even fewer visit: icy Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

A while back, Winnipeg-based couple James Swirsky and Lisanne Pajot cancelled all the commercial work they took eight years to cultivate at their two-person production company, BlinkWorks and started work on their debut documentary Indie Game: The Movie. The film was an up-close look at the frantic world of independent game developers including Jonathan Blow, Super Meat Boy designer Edmund McMillen and his partner/programmer Tommy Refenes, as well as developer Phil Fish, racing to complete his game Fez in time for the PAX video game expo.

Swirsky, a former tester for Electronic Arts, and Pajot, a self-declared non-gamer, are still buzzing about their recent trip to the Sundance Film Festival where Indie Game: The Movie had its world premier. It was, by all measures, a successful trip–audiences loved the movie as did trade reviewers. Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol director Brad Bird tweeted his appreciation and HBO and The Social Network producer Scott Rudin purchased remake rights, with plans for a half-hour comedy series based on the movie. For the first time in their professional lives, Swirsky and Pajot scheduled 30-minute meetings back-to-back-to-back, trying to fit in all the distributors, agents, and producers who want to meet. It’s beyond their wildest fantasies.

“Our lives resembled a fever dream,” says Swirsky, a boyish 34-year-old with hipster eyeglasses and barely-there chin stubble. “If I were to tell someone I was at the Yarrow Hotel talking to a reporter about a Scott Rudin deal and Kevin Smith was blogging about us, they’d say you’re sick or on drugs. But we were [at the Yarrow Hotel that is] and it was weird and surreal and true.”

The recent Sundance “fever dream” is just one chapter of the Indie Game story. Far removed from the Park City snowstorms; the kind that flatten everyone but two sturdy filmmakers from Winnipeg, and various highlights like a filmmakers brunch with Robert Redford and the crowds of festival attendees crowding into their screenings, is the massive digital fan base for the movie. It’s the digital community that took Swirsky and Pajot to South Carolina, cameras in hand, to film McMillen at his home and it’s that community that provided the support that enabled them to get to Park City.

Going back close to two years, to their streamed documentary short about a struggling, indie game developer and the first round of pledges via the online funding platform Kickstarter, Swirsky and Pajot steadily build a digital base of supporters that makes Sundance look small by comparison.