The Internet Should Be Like Birthday Magicians And Pants

What is the Internet most like? What should it be most like?

A new campaign for mobile broadband provider Clear posits that it is “The way the Internet should be.” It does so by means of creating visual metaphors for other providers’ contract terms and data restrictions, which are depicted as a birthday magician who comes to stay for two years and an office worker who has reached his monthly shirt limit.

The campaign, from agency Venables Bell & Partners, is designed to emphasize Clear’s unlimited, no-contract plans.