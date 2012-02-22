Shock Top Beer: Marketing For End Times

Let no one say that 2012 and its apocalyptic associations are going to waste in the ad world. The year has factored into a few marketing efforts in recent days, including a much-discussed Super Bowl spot for Chevy .

Here, our end times provide the backdrop and the strategic underpinnings of a new campaign for Shock Top, a Belgian ale brand owned by Anheuser-Busch.

The spot, from agency 72AndSunny and director Matt Aselton, depicts a classic end of the world scenario complete with excellent alien and a smooth spokesman who encourages drinkers to make their last moments, and their last beer, count: “When there’s only time for one more beer, make it an award-winning, hand-crafted Shock Top.”

The unusual positioning as “The Official Beer Of The End of The World” continues in an end of the world Facebook promotion and more TV spots which will roll out in the coming weeks. Or will they?