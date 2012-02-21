James Mercer Sorts Out His Family From Beyond The Grave In New Shins Video

In this excellent video for The Shins’ “Simple Song” now-deceased band frontman James Mercer speaks to his children (played by the other band members) from beyond the grave and sets them on a terrible yet affecting treasure hunt through the family home.

The result is an entertaining and bittersweet (heavy on the bitter) bit of family nostalgia. The clip was directed by The Daniels, the team behind recent videos for Foster The People (“Don’t Stop”) and ads like the buzzed-about “Dancer” for Weetabix.

“Simple Song” appears on The Shins’ upcoming Port of Morrow album out March 20 on Columbia Records. The video is available for free on iTunes.