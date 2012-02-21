advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

DFW Would Have Been 50

DFW Would Have Been 50
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

One of the most mind-expandingly creative persons of the last few generations would have been 50 years old today. The quote above is from David Foster Wallace, specifically from a letter he wrote to Don DeLillo, asking, whither fun in his writing? Read the rest of the quote and some other DFW remembrances in The Atlantic‘s roundup today.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life