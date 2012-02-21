advertisement
Gainomax Ads Spread Awareness Of Flatulent Cartoon Angels

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Poet laureate Gwen Stefani would probably have only one thing to say about Gainomax’s new ad campaign: this sh*t is bananas.

The new campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, Stockholm, Sweden, is a festival of random weirdness. We open with a cartoon monkey announcing that what we are about to see is something he thinks about a lot. Apparently, this monkey devotes a significant amount of cognitive function to chubby, mustachioed angels who traverse the heavens powered by their own flatulence. Next we see something that the monkey doesn’t think about: Gainomax, the Swedish exercise recovery drink. The tagline? “Drink Gainomax after working out. It’s much better than a banana.”

Gainomax has a history of using monkeys in its ads, always trying to dissuade humans from eating bananas post exercise.

See even more of what monkeys think about in the clips below.

