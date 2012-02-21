Still More Super Bowl: YouTube Announces Winners Of AdBlitz

Chrysler may have captured the most post-game buzz for its Super Bowl spot, “Halftime In America,” but Clint Eastwood was no match for Ms. Brown M&M, who helped the candy brand earn the top spot in YouTube’s Ad Blitz contest.

M&M’s “Just My Shell,” from agency BBDO New York, was voted top spot in Super Bowl XLVI according to those who voted in the YouTube contest. The spot, which introduces the new Ms. Brown character, was viewed fewer times than the Chrysler spot (2.7 million views versus 10.5 million for Chrysler) and other Super Bowl entries, but earned more votes in the AdBlitz contest. Each spot in contention had a voting overlay where viewers could give a thumbs-up or thumbs-down wherever they were viewing the spot. Voting ended February 13.

Rounding out the top five AdBlitz winners were Chrysler “Halftime In America,” Bud Light “Rescue Dog,” Chevy Silverado “2012,” and Doritos “Man’s Best Friend.”

According to YouTube, AdBlitz ads were viewed 133 million times, a 43% increase from last year. Pre-game teasers were also a bigger draw this year, generating 30 million views versus 6 million last year.

Watch the top five ads below.

M&M’s “Just My Shell”