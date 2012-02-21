The Howling Football Draws Attention To Dog Slaughter

The European football championships, Euro 2012, will be held through June in Poland and the Ukraine and, as with any big public event, the host countries will endeavor to put their best faces forward with a little pre-event housekeeping.

In the last several months, animal rights groups, and even the German national team, have protested the reported stray dog culling in the Ukraine as a cleanup measure ahead of the tournament.

Now, an ad creative has posted a video of a guerrilla project designed to call attention to the issue. Created (presumably on spec) for a German animal rights group, the Howling Ball is a modified soccer ball that emits the sound of a dog yelping or howling when it’s kicked or bounced (the ball, that is). The ball is also imprinted with information about the campaign and how to donate to the organization. The campaign was created by Miami Ad School student Christian Baur.