Just Your Typical Trackless Roller-Coaster Ride Through Buenos Aires

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Taking its title from a movie whose dreamscapes obeyed the laws of gravity selectively, if at all, “Inception Park” is a technical marvel. It’s a video that showed up online today, which inserts a series of roller coasters (with no tracks beneath them) into a lovely Buenos Aires afternoon.

The video starts out showing off the Buenos Aires tourist sights at midafternoon, soundtracked by a gently strummed Langhorne Slim song. The peaceful scenery is broken up, however, by a long, red roller coaster which come out of nowhere and rockets seamlessly through the sky, accompanied by the screams of its passengers. How real does it look? The thing has a shadow. Other roller coasters soon follow as well.

Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep Films directed the impeccably executed video. See more of his work below.

